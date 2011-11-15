Potato, potahto, craft, tech, let’s call the whole thing off

I think our record at In Contention of highlighting the craft categories via the weekly Tech Support column for the last six years speaks for itself. In the wake of our centralized focus throughout said fields, outlets like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and the Los Angeles Times have stepped up their game, featuring contenders and eventual nominees from those categories with more consistency, while other outlets like Movie City News have actually expanded their coverage to include these areas when they didn’t cover them before.
We’ve kind of prided ourselves, both Gerard Kennedy (who has written the column since its inception) and myself, on including below-the-line efforts in the same breath as higher profile elements like directing and acting because we believe they are vital and should share the attention. And speaking for myself, as someone who attended film school and knows very well what each and every one of these elements entails, it’s been kind of a passion.
So with that in mind, I think I’ll just give a certain sound mixer the benefit of the doubt regarding a few statements he made in the comments section of a recent edition of Tech Support.
Normally I’d keep this kind of thing to a corrective email, but since this person decided to get bent out of shape about this in public, I’ll step in and set the record straight in public. Because I frankly take it as a bit of an affront to our intent and dedication all these years.
He lashed out thusly:
“Would you please stop addressing us as ‘tech support’… It is CRAFT and nominated in the CRAFT catagories [sic]. As much as Cinematography is a craft…..and not tech! The tech awards are on a different night… We do not see ourselves as techs!”
And then he came back six hours later with this:
“I know this may seem petty but…. We like to be considered a Craft and not tech. The tech awards are on another night and the craft awards are on the main broadcast. Just like cinematography, what we do is creative…. and is appreciated by the filmmakers as such. The media must stop categorizing us as tech. Just because our paint brushes are knobs, does not make mixing any less creative…”
Notice the capital “C,” as well as the unfortunate ghettoization of the Scientific & Technical Awards, which, pardon me, often recognize achievements that are subjectively artful and come from some of the most important, unsung minds of our industry. I’m also well aware of when they’re handed out, being that this is my 11th year of specifically covering the film awards season.
But like I said, I kind of want to give him the benefit of the doubt here. I gather from comments like these that he is new to In Contention and/or Tech Support. After all, if he was a long-time reader or at least aware of what we do here — like some of his colleagues in the mixing field (Kevin O’Connell, Greg Russell, Gary Rizzo, Randy Thom, Jeff Haboush, Ren Klyce, Michael Semanick, etc., etc.) — then I can’t imagine he’d be so bold.
My honest guess is he found his way to us because one of his films (“Captain America: The First Avenger”) has a legitimate shot at awards attention for the first time since 2004 and “The Bourne Supremacy,” which was before In Contention’s time. At least I hope that’s the case. Because, again, if he IS aware of us and our mission statement regarding the craft categories, then what a shame.
But it brings up a whole conversation regarding the “c” word, so let’s get into that. We rarely refer to the craft categories as “tech” categories in actual copy. He’s right, though. The word “tech” pervades the media when it comes to them more than any other term, so when I first conceived of dedicating the first weekly Oscar season column to their consideration, I thought “Tech Support” was a catchy moniker and ran with it. Six years later, it’s kind of a brand, so I’m sorry, sir, but we won’t be changing the name of the column.
But do understand that we’re very aware that elements like art direction, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup, music, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects are indeed crafts and creative and appreciated by the filmmakers as such and don’t deserve to be diminished by the perceived pejorative of the word “tech.” And to boot, we have frequently pointed to comments Randy Thom made about this very issue upon accepting the Best Sound Editing Oscar alongside Michael Silvers for his work on “The Incredibles”:
“Certain Academy Awards like Sound and Visual Effects and Editing are sometimes referred to as technical awards. They”re not technical awards. They”re given for artistic decisions. And sometimes we make them better than others, and I guess we made a couple of good ones on this one.”
But sometimes it’s kind of not worth it to get into a semantics battle with those who are willing, no, eager to give these achievements their due spotlight, thereby diminishing our intent, good will and overall appreciation.
I’m sorry if this comes across harsher than it probably should, but these comments kind of rubbed me the wrong way (obviously) and it seemed necessary to make some things clear since maybe new readers aren’t as aware of what we’ve tried to do via Tech Support for the last six years. Hopefully this leaves no doubt.
Meanwhile, Gerard’s next Tech Support column will single out the Best Art Direction category. Be sure to check back Thursday for that.
This gentlemen must be new to In Contention. In my opinion, all of the In Contention contributors and a majority of the readers have a great deal of respect for all the professionals in the film industry. Clearly, there was no disrespect meant in the use of the name “Tech Support”.
Tech Support is one of my favorite columns here. Crafts, techs, whatever. The important thing is that great below-the-line work is being discussed here.
I am a long-time reader but rarely comment. So I’ll take this opportunity say thanks to Kris, Guy, and Gerard for all your efforts.
I couldn’t have said it better, John.
Preach it Kris!
Your reputation speaks for itself. Incontention is perhaps the best site for this kind of coverage. Your readers know it, other journalists know it, and I would say the majority of the artists you discuss know it. Don’t let one cranky individual cast a shadow on the amazing work you, Gerard and Guy do.
Still, you can see why he posted those comments.
Right after WWII, Jews in Europe interpreted almost anything as anti-Semitism. When you’ve been a victim for so long, it’s hard to tell when a column title is just a title and when it’s actual uninformed categorization.
Which is why I’ll just assume he’s just not familiar with our content.
I’m sorry, maybe this is a joke that I just missed, but did Elazar just compare a Sound Mixer who is annoyed at not being called an artist to the Jews in Post-WWII Europe?
I recognize that it’s unfortunate that many crafts people are only recognized as tech (though, as Kris rightly mentioned, it’s also rude and reductive to not call the people at the technical awards artists as well). But comparing this sort of “I’m an artist, dammit, not some techy!” to actual suffering and discrimination is tacky, disrespectful, and frankly just plain stupid. I’m not sure why, other than it being a legitimately awful comparison, but this comment kind of pissed me off. Sorry if I come off as rude. I know I’m probably overreacting, but… come on Internet!
Was just trying to make a point, but you’re right. That was in poor taste. Sorry if I’ve offended.
I’m just going to go ahead and point out that there’s a difference between drawing an analogy between two things and comparing two things. The analogy Elazar made was between uninformed categorization, not suffering. And the nuance in the analogy is that they are ‘like’ each other, not that they are ‘equivalent’.
Look, it’s a bit of a clumsy analogy (and with Godwin’s Law so rife on the internet, I find it’s best avoided anyway). But Elazar was not saying they were equivalent.
Since this article happens to be somewhat about semantics, I thought it worth pointing that out.
Well, things can be turned the other way around, too. The guys at the proper “tech” awards might as well be craftsmen of their own sort of art. Invention can’t come without inspiration.
Though I must say if this lengthy, on-a-podium article was really necessary. A shorter reply like “we fully understand your concerns, but please bear with us, as we’ve been for 6 years, etc…”, to his original message would have sufficed, right? No need to publicly wonder (rather derisively) if the guy’s been doing this for Oscar attention or not (maybe it’s just his pet peeve with film blogs and nothing else, is all I’m saying).
I really didn’t get the sense that he was doing that for Oscar attention, or that Kris implied so. It was actually his pet peeve and Kris was only addressing that too.
Not really necessary to police us, Andrej, but I think I was as fair to him as he was to us (if not more so). And I think I covered it in the last paragraph: It rubbed me wrong. But it also opened up a conversation worth having and I wanted to nip any similar concerns in the bud, should they be held by other readers. And it only appears to be “on-a-podium” because clearly a few things needed to be explained at length.
Intentions aside, the guy has a point, IMO.
What point is that? The one that he and I share? (That below-the-line categories are indeed crafts?) Or that a casual column title somehow denigrates that? If it’s the latter, how silly. I mean, I guess it’s not silly if you don’t read past a headline…
He obviously didn’t read your article, Kris :)
What about calling it “Craft Services”?
That’s not a bad idea (although I think the current title is fine). Clearly, “Tech Support” is a common phrase that also makes for a snappy title (see also “The Long Shot”). But “Craft Services” is cute, although it might make new readers think that the focus of the column is sandwiches.
Kris, I am a mixer/editor and support what you are doing with the Tech Support column. It’s great that you shine a little light into our corner of the world. I think that you both ultimately share the same point, please keep up the good work.
I think we do, too, Craig. Water under the bridge for me at this point. Just wanted it off my chest.
You did handle this as well as possible, Kris. Good on you.
And I guess the only reason I replied to this comment specifically is because I wanted No Country for Old Men to win Best Sound Mixing a few years ago… couldn’t resist.
Dear Kris and Gerard,
I thought I’d belatedly throw in my two cents…
Your writing has been a great help in terms of educating all of us about what actually goes on inside each of the crafts, and you deserve more than a little praise for that. The “Tech Support” column has indeed become a brand, and it is a catchy name, but the name does have some unfortunate baggage. The term “tech” is a sore spot with many of us, as you well know, mainly because of misperceptions inside and outside the industry about what we do. At the risk of preaching to the choir, but in hope of throwing a bit of light on the situation from another angle…
Many people, even many people in the movie biz, think that a director gives ultra specific instructions to each person working on the film about every aspect of what that person is expected to do; and therefore the job of each craftsperson is merely to use the techniques at their disposal to manifest whatever it is the director has already thoroughly described in great detail. If that assumption were true then it would make sense to think of every craftsperson as mainly a technician. In fact that’s rarely how the process happens. Instead, the director usually gives a few key pieces of information to someone like me, and then it’s up to me and the team I’m working with to figure out what we can do to create a little world that has the key features the director has indicated. Before we present anything to the director we’ve typically made hundreds of artistic decisions about it. Most of these decisions never get commented upon, and they become part of the storytelling. A good director knows what decisions are most important to focus on, knows when a moment or a scene isn’t working as well as it should, and is good at coming up with solutions; but they don’t waste their time micromanaging every single decision that everyone makes. The few famous exceptions we know just prove the general rule.
Technique is part of art, but art involves a lot more than technique, and certainly a lot more than the technology we use. Ray Dolby is an awe inspiring, genius engineer, but it would stretch the definition of art beyond any kind of recognition to say he is mainly an artist. There’s nothing demeaning about the Academy’s Sci-Tech Awards, but they are awards given for engineering. What sound editors, designers, and mixers do is far more concerned with art than engineering. Calling a sound designer an engineer or a tech person isn’t insulting, it’s simply misguided and inaccurate.
Thanks so much for continuing to do columns that enlighten us all about the crafts of movie making.
Randy
Well said, Kris. You guys do a great job of covering these craft categories and I’ve learnt a lot about how they work in the couple of years I’ve been reading the articles. I don’t think anyone could seriously doubt your commitment to exploring the artistic elements of these crafts.
I think that getting caught up in the title of the column is failing to see the forest for the trees.
I’ve long wrestled with how to refer to the category division. for a while I referred to the separately as “Above the Line” and “Below the Line”. Then for a while I used the Craft designation, but I was never really happy with it. I’ve at times jokingly referred to the acting categories as the “cattle categories” in reference to Hitchcock’s famously misquoted line that actors should be treated like cattle.
But reading this made me think of a new terminology I’m going to adopt: The Gods awards (the ones that 95% of awards followers care about, Picture, directing, acting, writing) and The Arts awards (Score, Cinematography, Editing, Sound Mixing&Editing, Visual Effects, Art Department, Makeup, Costume).