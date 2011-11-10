Tech Support: ‘War Horse,’ ‘Transformers’ in the, uh, mix for Best Sound Mixing

When dialogue was originally introduced into films, Charlie Chaplin considered it a fad that wouldn”t last. Alas, we now know how wrong that was. But sound can not only enrich a film by its addition of dialogue. The use of sound can build mood and tell the story in ways that would not be possible if our films remained silent.
Formerly called simply “Best Sound,” the category of Best Sound Mixing awards the individuals who: 1) mix together dialogue, music, sound effects and everything else we hear in the soundscape of a film (up to three re-recording mixers) and 2) capture the sound as it is being filmed (the production sound mixer). This distinguishes the category from Best Sound Editing, which awards the creation and integration of artificially created sounds.
The category has an affinity for blockbusters and war films. That said, musicals frequently show up here, too. Moreover, Best Picture contenders can surprisingly get caught up in a sweep (“The King”s Speech””s nomination last year is a good example).
Names like Kevin O”Connell, Greg P. Russell, Michael Minkler, Bob Beemer, Christopher Boyes, Anna Behlmer, Randy Thom and many others frequent this category every year. It”s a fairly insular group. While new members are welcomed every year (especially if they”re on a Best Picture contender), it tends to be the exception rather than the rule.
With those reflections, I”d have a difficult time not leading off this week”s discussion with Steven Spielberg”s “War Horse.” A war film, with an added components of horse sounds, sweeping score and intimate drama, it already has all the makings of a Best Picture contender and has a crew anchored by Andy Nelson and Tom Johnson, both favorites (with Gary Rydstrom on the team to boot). A nomination seems highly probable.
Spielberg has two films in the hunt this year with “The Adventures of Tintin” also unveiling itself in December. While animated films do not do as well here as in Best Sound Editing, this is not a typical animated film and will combine action and a John Williams score in a very likely December blockbuster. Also with an experienced crew of Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges and Andy Nelson, this seems like a frontrunner.
In the realm of animated titles, I”d also say it would be worth watching “Rango,” where the sounds of the Wild West were highlighted. This helped “True Grit” and “3:10 to Yuma” earn nominations in recent years. Branch favorite Paul Massey anchors the crew. Adding up his name, the work and the respect given to the film, a nomination may be in the cards.
The only other animated film that bears consideration here is “Cars 2.” But in addition to the fact that it feels like much more a sound editor”s film than a mixer”s (due to its reliance on artificially created sounds), its underwhelming reception, in addition to the fact that its predecessor failed to score in this category, makes me highly doubtful it will end up among the final five.
It”s always necessary to remember the summer blockbusters. And leading the way in that regard would appear to be “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.” Michael Bay”s films have an extraordinary record in this category and this was the only place where “Revenge of the Fallen” managed to be cited two years ago. The crew of Jeffrey Haboush and especially Greg Russell and Gary Summers have an extraordinary history of success in this category. When one also considers that this film was considered an improvement upon its immediate predecessor in this series, all the stars that seem necessary for a nomination seem to align.
As far as critical respect and the 2011 summer blockbusters were concerned, it was hard to trump “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” The sound was undeniably important. But while Doug Hemphill is a past winner, I cannot shake the feeling that this film will be more remembered for its visual effects. But this is no more than a hunch, as respected summer blockbusters must always be considered here, especially when they have a very effective and important mix.
J.J. Abrams” “Super 8” also has a very vocal fan group and received significant critical respect, if admittedly not adoration. More importantly, it featured numerous opportunities for its sound mixers to display the full range of their talents, not only in cool alien noises but also in a very loud train crash. Anna Behlmer and Tom Johnson, the film”s re-recording mixers, are both branch favorites and production sound mixer Mark Ulano has two nominations including a win to his credit as well. This list of factors leads me to believe this is a top-tier contender.
There are other blockbuster titles that would probably be unwise to completely rule out, such as “Real Steel,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” but “Super 8,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” seem to have the best combo of respected crew, big box office, reasonable critical respect and notable opportunities for the sound crews to prove themselves. At least in my eyes.
Martin Scorsese”s upcoming “Hugo” is worth mentioning. I frankly do not know how much opportunity there will be for sound artists to display their talents [EDITOR’S NOTE: There are some unique opportunities with contraptions and trains and whatnot.] but I could see this film as a crafts category sweeper. Scorsese regular and four-time nominee Tom Fleischman is responsible for this mixing job, so that doesn”t hurt matters.
Another family film that will shortly be released is “The Muppets,” an attempt to revive a franchise that was once beloved but has been damaged by continual poor quality efforts in recent years. The attempt to go back to basics apparently is resulting in it being quite the musical showcase. Now none of this seems a recipe for a nomination yet so why I am mentioning it? Because 20-time nominee Kevin O”Connell is responsible for the mix. Now I don”t think these pieces will add up to a nomination but if any film this year could bring O”Connell back into the running after a four year absence, this would appear to be it.
Stieg Larsson”s “Millennium” trilogy has undoubtedly earned a spot in literary history. David Fincher”s adaptation of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” offers the combination of potential major hit status, much suspense and some action, which could easily result in a nomination here. The sound crew on this film still has not been credited on IMDb (not unusual — assume the usual suspects), but Fincher”s last two titles, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and “The Social Network,” both found homes here, if they were also admittedly both Best Picture frontrunners.
With “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” Stephen Daldry is going to try to continue his rather amazing Oscar run. While the film may not seem on paper to be a natural contender for a sound mixing nomination, many of the film”s flashback scenes may prove otherwise. Moreover, the film could sweep. Not saying it will but it might. We shall see.
I”ll end by citing a film that may seem bizarre to consider here but probably should not be ruled out: Michel Hazanavicius”s “The Artist.” I began this column by noting how sound revolutionized film 84 years ago, and this film tries to recreate the feel of the bygone era from before that time. Even so, restraint in sound is still sound and required very creative work from this crew. [EDITOR’S NOTE: And one particular scene is a sound showcase.] While they have no Oscar history, that tends not to matter when the film is a nominations sweeper, which I am increasingly confident this title will be. I”m not banking on a nomination. But I”d say it”s still very very possible, despite seeming absurd on the surface.
Those are the top-tier contenders as I see them. Feel free to opine on these musings, including what I may have overlooked, below!
Um, Harry Potter?
Agreed. And in the last Potter the sound mixing was particularly memorable, artfully exploiting hushed and elaborate sound design for dramatic effect. I came away especially impressed with the sound in HP&DH2, more so than I was for any other film I “heard” this year; so as Summer blockbusters go, I think it should definitely be considered in the mix (so to speak) in this discussion.
This should really be Tranformers to run away with.
I think ‘The Tree of Life’ deserved a mention, the sound mix was great.
I’m not so sure. There were several times where I could not hear a thing the characters were saying. And other times, the classical music was a tad bombastic.
Completely agree. Such a beautiful, ambient soundscape with al the sounds of nature, human voices, and music seamlessly intermingling.
How about Hanna? Sound is a very prominent part of that film (and impressive to my ears)
“Hanna” is the best mix I’ve heard so far this year.
Agreed.
This is my favourite sound film in recent years!
It’s ridiculous how some blogs are dismissing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. You may not like the film… but you can’t argue that it was the most successful (not only blockbuster… film also) film of the year with critics and box office.
And the article doesn’t even mention Potter, but mentions… REAL STEEL! The author of this should be ashamed. One of the worst articles I’ve ever seen here in In Contention.
J.B. – There have been seven previous Harry Potter films eligible for Oscar consideration. They’ve combined for zero nominations in the two Sound categories. I’m not sure the author of this piece should be ashamed for paying attention to ample precedent.
-Daniel
Daniel, I didn’t express myself properly. My biggest problem with this article is not NOT mentioning Potter’s chances. Although it mentions Captain America (research and tell me how many superhero films made it into here) and how many family films how The Muppets made it here. My biggest concern is that it puts two informatons that are not true. RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES had 82 and 7.1 average in Rotten Tomatoes. Potter had 96 and 8.4 average. Which one is better reviewed? Potter made more than 200 million dollars more in the U.S.
Well, J.B., thanks for the compliment.
As for “Potter,” it has never been nominated here nor is it really a “mixer’s film” — it is much more of an editor’s film, and I don’t expect it nominated in either category.
Re: “The Tree of Life,” it will be on my ballot, but I think it’s waaaaay too subtle, nor do I think it will have a sweeper effect to overcome that.
My only guess as to Potter not showing up much right now is because it’s lack of history with AMPAS. I think, and have always thought, that the sound editing/mixing (for the last 3 or 4 films) has been great.
Those bloggers who use past history with AMPAS as an excuse to dismiss HP&DH2 outright are ignoring the extraordinary critical (and box office) response the last Potter got, which should count as a boost in AMPAS consideration. That and the fact that after several Potters with good sound they surpassed themselves with the last film… well it should at least not be ignored in a conversation about the category, especially when every single other summer blockbuster is being listed… (sheesh).
Gerard, my biggest problem with your article is not NOT mentioning Potter’s chances. Although you mention Captain America (research and tell me how many superhero films made it into here) and how many family films how The Muppets made it here. My biggest concern is that you’ve put two informatons that are not true. RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES had 82 and 7.1 average in Rotten Tomatoes. Potter had 96 and 8.4 average. Which one is better reviewed. Potter made more than 200 million dollars more in the U.S.
Melancholia merits mention.
The way it mixed the classical music created a huge impact in how the images on screen registered.
The Artist would not be the only silent film to earn an Oscar nod. A 1942 re-release of Chaplin’s 1925 film The Gold Rush earned a nomination as well
You considered The Artist, but not Harry Potter, a summer blockbuster title? You could have at least considered it, it definitely has a good chance of being nominated, being the final epic end to a huge series.
Guys, I did not expressed myself properly .My biggest problem with this article is not NOT mentioning Potter’s chances. Although it mentions Captain America (research and tell me how many superhero films made it into here) and how many family films how The Muppets made it here. My biggest concern is that there are 2 informatons that are not true. RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES had 82 and 7.1 average in Rotten Tomatoes. Potter had 96 and 8.4 average. Which one is better reviewed. Potter made more than 200 million dollars more in the U.S. And bloggers keep telling Planet of the Apes in the best reviewed blockbuster of the year. This is not the first and will not be the last one. But it’s not true.
I think you should post that a 4th time. I don’t think anybody noticed the 1st 3 times. Anyway… glad to see that In Contention’s boards also have their fair share of potter hysterics. Just get over kids, it won’t happen.
Sorry to bother you but my interet was in trouble and my comment was posted 3 times. I haven’t notice. 3 times is totally unecssary. 1 is enough. And if you onsider me a Potter hyseric only because I’m telling over and over again a fact (that it is the best reviewed film of the year), you don’t know how potter hysterics are… I know a couple of them…
“Potter” does not have Greg P. Russell on board, nor does it have the franchise history in this category that “Transformers” does.
It also does not have Anna Behlmer and Tom Johnson, and the sort of opportunity for sound mixing that “Super 8” had.
And Metacritic reviews aside, the novelty factor for “Apes” was so much more than “Potter” — the former’s visual effects are destined for history.
This is to say nothing of the fact that the sound mixing in these three films simply seems 10 fold more memorable than that in “Potter”. Granted, this is nowhere near determinative, but it is a factor to be considered.
If “Potter” is nominated, I will have egg on my face, but I stand by the column. I’ve mentioned “Potter” in Cinematography, Sound Editing, Makeup and Visual Effects, and will be doing so in Art Direction a week from now. Those five are all more likely than this, and I hardly expect it to get six crafts nominations.
Would you please stop addressing us as “tech support”… It is CRAFT and nominated in the CRAFT catagories. As much as Cinematography is a craft…..and not tech! The tech awards are on a different night… We do not see ourselves as techs!
Gerard, you may not believe, but I actually don’t have Potter rigt now in my predictions here in Sound Mixing. I have Tintin, War Horse, The Artist, Super 8 ad Girl With the Drago Tattoo. Potter is my 6th tied with Transformers. But I would never rule it out and put Captain America (only Dark Knight and the 2 Spider-Man were nominated here… even Iron Man… with more than 300 billions, the reviews… failed here. And I really didn’t get the inclusion of The Muppets. What I really think you did in this article was a confusion between your personal opinion (prefering Planet of the Apes) and a fact: the critics prefered Potter. The way you have written looked like the critics’ darling of the summer was planet of the apes and it was not.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Hugo
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Super 8
War Horse
With Harry Potter 7 Pt. 2 as an alternate.
I know this may seem petty but…. We like to be considered a Craft and not tech. The tech awards are on another night and the craft awards are on the main broadcast. Just like cinematography, what we do is creative…. and is appreciated by the filmmakers as such. The media must stop categorizing us as tech. Just because our paint brushes are knobs, does not make mixing any less creative…
Hopefully this addresses your concerns, sir:
[www.hitfix.com]
If you’re going to mention someone in your column, it might be good to get the spelling of their name right… just sayin’…
Sorry about that, Tom. Sloppy mistake on my part.
What’s with testy sound mixers on this thread? Yikes.
Battle: Los Angeles… Top notch crew!