Predicting Sunday’s BAFTA Awards

Simply by virtue of being the last televised precursor stop en route to the Academy Awards, the BAFTA Awards attract far more eyeballs, and provoke far more speculation, than they would at any other point in the calendar — as an Oscar bellwether, they’re somehow as encouraging to win as they are irrelevant to lose.
On the occasions that they anticipate sharp left-turns in the Oscar race — Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton’s wins in 2007, Roman Polanski’s out-of-nowhere triumph in 2002 — people look back and credit the Brits for their influence. On the occasions they go off on their own, often parochial, tangent — Colin Firth and Carey Mulligan’s wins in 2009, for example — people shrug their shoulders and say, “What did you expect? It’s the BAFTAs.”
This year, BAFTA seems poised precisely between those two courses of prediction and self-assertion: between the two leading nominees, “The Artist” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” they can either rubber-stamp the all-but-assured Oscar champion or defensively side with their own neglected pet. Recent BAFTA history points to the former option as the likelier one. For the last three years running, they’ve sided with the eventual Oscar winner — even if, on two of those occasions, they got to keep the home fires burning in the process.
The Best British Film award gives BAFTA voters the get-out clause of exporting their top trophy while still handing a major honor to the home favorite. Formerly an award that routinely recognized offbeat independent fare over nomination-guzzling prestige items (see the victories of “This Is England” over “Atonement,” or “Fish Tank” over “An Education,” as examples), this consolation prize has been defanged now that BAFTA has ditched the select jury that used to choose the winner, and handed the task instead to the general membership: as they automatically check off 11-time nominee “Tinker, Tailor” in the British race, many voters will thus feel liberated to succumb to the suave charms of the French silent.
BAFTA voters have also been offered an easy outlet for their national pride in the Best Actress category — look for Meryl Streep, an honorary Brit this year for her pointed Maggie Thatcher impression, to beat comfortable Oscar frontrunner Viola Davis, even if the voters felt sufficiently cowed by US hype to nominate “The Help” for Best Picture, in spite of its tepid commercial and critical reception on this side of the pond.
More telling, however, will be their choice in the Best Actor race, currently the most malleable of Oscar fields. Gary Oldman’s recently mooted uptick in the race pretty much lives or dies by his countrymen’s vote on Sunday; it seems likelier, however, that they’ll shadow SAG, and thereby foreshadow Oscar, by indulging their Jean Dujardin crush. And if it seems vulgar to relate BAFTA’s choices on Sunday directly to the Oscar derby, without even the briefest pause to consider their own prestige — well, they’re the ones who moved their show to mid-February.
With that, my picks and tips for Sunday’s ceremony:
Best Film
Will win: “The Artist”
Should win: “Drive”
Best British Film
Will win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Should win: “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Director
Will win: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Should win: Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actor
Will and should win: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Best Actress
Will win: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Should win: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Supporting Actor
Will win: Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Should win: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Will win: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Should win: Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Best Original Screenplay
Will and should win: “The Artist”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Will and should win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Foreign Language Film
Will and should win: “A Separation”
Best Documentary
Will and should win: “Senna”
Best Animated Film
Will win: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Should win: “Rango”
Best Art Direction
Will and should win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Cinematography
Will win: “The Artist”
Should win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Costume Design
Will win: “Jane Eyre”
Should win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Film Editing
Will win: “Senna”
Should win: “Drive”
Best Makeup
Will win: “The Iron Lady”
Should win: “The Artist”
Best Music
Will win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Should win: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Best Sound
Will win: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Should win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Visual Effects
Will win: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Should win: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Best British Debut
Will and should win: Paddy Considine, “Tyrannosaur”
Rising Star Award
Will and should win: Chris O’Dowd
I really thought the Best Actor and Actress trophies were Fassbender and Swinton’s. Than the Ampas had to screw that up.
Depressing to look back and see how much the exquisite British films of the year have been underrepresented.
Indeed. I’ve complained enough about this that I couldn’t stand to repeat myself, but it goes without saying that their recognition of British cinema is regrettably blinkered. Olivia Colman!
Well hopefully that surprisingly high profile snub will open the film community’s eyes to this awards flaws.
You yourself has said this is not the first year this has been happening – like last year when films like Four Lions, Never Let Me Go and Monsters barely registered.
you really don’t think the’ll give Oldman the trophy? I was all but sure it’d be his.
Scorsese is getting the Academy’s highest honor this year. Is Hugo really going to get 0 awards?
If they felt that obligated toward Scorsese, wouldn’t they have nominated Hugo for Best Film? It could well take a couple of technical trophies, but I don’t think it’s guaranteed anything.
Is Chris O’Dowd big in the UK? Because I know Tom Hiddleston has a pretty rabid fangirl following. I assumed he would win.
A British TV presence often counts for a lot with this award — O’Dowd’s the star of a reasonably popular sitcom. Though it’s an open field.
Will & Should Win: The Artist? Really?
I assume you’re talking about Best Original Screenplay, where the BAFTA nominees aren’t up to much. I was tempted to go with The Guard, but while very funny, it’s pretty spotty as storytelling.
Yes, for screenplay. I still think that MiP is the best screenplay nominated there. However, as it is the film’s lone nominee, I doubt that it has the support to win?
The Guard would make for a nice surprise. After all, they gave McDonagh’s brother Martin a win here for In Bruges, which wasn’t the best as far as screenplays are concerned. It is, in my opinion, the quality of the Brendan Gleeson performances that carry each film…though GG winner Colin Farrell was pretty good in In Bruges, as were Ralph Fiennes and the British equivalent to Peter Dinklage, whatever his name is…
This might be a stupid question, but…do BAFTA members vote for the Oscars?
There are some members of BAFTA’S who also are members of the Academy.
Colin Firth, for example
The Artist should win too.
The Artist SHOULD win makeup?? Really? For what, combing hair? The Iron Lady’s old age makeup is without a doubt the best makeup of the year. The Artist? How? WHY?
Combing hair? You clearly don’t know very much about makeup work in films. The fact the work seems so invisible isn’t because it’s not there, but because it’s done so well.
It was very clearly 1930s-era Hollywood makeup at its best. George’s very thinly combed mustache was key to the success of this film. Jean Dujardin, in my opinion, looks smarter and is much more charming with a mustache. However, it hides him behind a forced happy facade, which is interesting. We do not see facial hair like this on screen that much any more, if ever…
As this film is shot in b/w…special makeup precautions had to be taken in order to make the actors *pop* on screen, and this nomination is evidence that they were successful