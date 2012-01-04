Predicting the 2011 WGA nominees

Tomorrow the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announces its narrative feature and documentary nominees. Something to remember is that a number of this year’s Oscar-contending screenplays are ineligible for the award due to membership or signatory issues, meaning this is just an opportunity for other films that wouldn’t normally have much room to get into the awards conversation.
The list of ineligibilities seems longer than normal this year. Or maybe it just seemed like there were more Oscar possibilities on that list than normal. In any case, you can count films like “The Artist,” “Drive,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Shame,” “My Week with Marilyn,” “Rango,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and more out.
So what does that leave? Well, there are some options. But the ultimate list of nominees here won’t do a whole lot to clear up the Oscar race, both as a result of the above and the fact that the Academy’s writers branch can often stray from the expected path a bit.
Speaking of which, oh how I would love for the Academy to jump on Team “Margaret” (which was finally sent to the membership and surely speaks to writers). A guy can dream. We’ve seen some go-their-own-way picks in the past, such as with “In the Loop,” “In Bruges” and “The Barbarian Invasions.”
On the latter, foreign films rarely qualify for WGA but can show up with the Academy. That’s why the year’s best reviewed film, “A Separation,” shouldn’t be counted out of the Oscar race.
Getting back to the WGA, this could mark four out of four guild citations for “The Descendants,” “The Help,” and “Bridesmaids.” That will change course on Monday when the DGA speaks up, of course.
Alright, enough talk. Here’s what I’m predicting:
Best Adapted Screenplay:
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“The Ides of March”
“Moneyball”
Best Original Screenplay:
“Bridesmaids”
“Contagion”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Win Win”
Other possibilities for each include “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” “Super 8” and “Warrior.”
What are your picks?
Am I missing something? “Moneyball” wasn’t nominated at the ADG?
You’re right. Oops.
(And obviously you WEREN’T missing something.)
Unfortunatly “Drive” it’s ineligible.
Indeed it is.
I’m so happy that Contagion is going to at least get a shot here, as I fear it’s unfortunately not going to connect with AMPAS. Scott Z Burns should have won the Adapted Screenplay Oscar for The Informant! and I’m a big admirer of his work to date; he and Sodebergh make a great team.
ctiesw
Is Potter no chance for the adapted screenplay?? just asking what do you think about it..no biggie…
Probably not.
Even with the ineligibilities clearing the field, I don’t think “Hugo” has a chance. The script is clearly the weakest aspect of that film. I agree completely with Kris that “The Help” is a likely nominee. I would say the same for its chances with the Academy.
My oh my do you despise that film, huh? Anyway, kind of ridiculous for you to say the script is *clearly* the weakest aspect of that film. Not that I disagree, but obviously others don’t think so.
After watching The Help for a 3rd time last week and seeing that it was nommed for the ADG, I’m starting to think it could be a strong contender in the mix with The Artist, Descendants, War Horse, and Hugo. I think it’s a stellar film (overall, there are flaws), and it’s a film that people love (most notably, actors).
No Beginners or Young Adult for original? Le sigh.
Beginners isn’t eligible.
What about We Need to Talk About Kevin? Is it eligible? Nothing’s mentioned anywhere about it.
If you click the link leading to the list of ineligibilities, you’ll see it’s not there. Ergo, it’s eligible.
Original Screenplay exciting should have some out of the nowhere picks, excited!
My favs for originals are Midnight in Paris, Win/Win, and Young Adult. For just being completely original Midnight In Paris tops it, Win/Win is all about getting the right tone and oh, so real. Young Adult gets tons of credit for degree of difficulty.
Win Win had one of the most predictable screenplays of the year. McCarthy’s weakest script.
Adapted:
“The Descendants”
“War Horse”
“The Ides of March”
“Moneyball”
“Hugo”
Original:
“Bridesmaids”
“Young Adult”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Win, Win”