President Obama releases statement on Robin Williams death: ‘He was one of a kind’

08.11.14 4 years ago

The White House released the following statement from President Obama on the death of legendary funnyman Robin Williams on Monday:

“Robin Williams was an airman, a doctor, a genie a nanny, a president, a professor, a bangarang Peter Pan, and everything in between. But he was one of a kind. He arrived in our lives as an alien – but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit. He made us laugh. He made us cry. He gave his immeasurable talent freely and generously to those who needed it most – from our troops stationed abroad to the marginalized on our own streets. The Obama family offers our condolences to Robin”s family, his friends, and everyone who found their voice and their verse thanks to Robin Williams.”

