Superman battles the constructs of an immense alien civilization that has built a feudal system based on pure evil! Plus, in the backup story, Jor-El and Lara try to save the Science Council from the colonel who seeks to make all of Krypton kneel before him!
Preview: Action Comics #23
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.08.13 5 years ago
