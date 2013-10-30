Preview: Action Comics Annual #2

Part 1 of “KRYPTON RETURNS,” continuing next month! What does this mean to the Universe? Superman, Supergirl and Superboy are enlisted by the Oracle to go back to their homeworld and correct what the villainous H”El has done! This epic adventure spans eons, from Krypton”s savage past of Clones to the very minutes before Kal-El”s ship is sent into space! You only think you know what happened in the last days of Krypton!