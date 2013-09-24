Preview: Adventures of Superman #22

and 09.24.13 5 years ago

Dr. Emil Hamilton seeks out Superman with some shocking news-not only has S.T.A.R. Labs discovered the location of Krypton, but as far as they can tell, the planet remains intact! Join ARROW showrunner Marc Guggenheim and superstar artist Joe Bennett as they take Superman on a journey that challenges everything he thought he knew about Krypton!

