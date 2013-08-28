Preview: Adventures of Superman #4

#Superman #DC Comics
and 08.28.13 5 years ago

Join comics” finest talents as they celebrate The Man of Steel himself: Superman! This issue features The Last Son of Krypton in timeless tales of truth and justice, featuring appearances by Lex Luthor and Brainiac! Plus: A meteor that”s headed straight for Earth!

TOPICS#Superman#DC Comics
TAGSAdventures of Supermanandy lanningBRUCE TIMMCraig Yeungdan abnettDC COMICSNick Filardisupermanwes craig

