Join comics” finest talents as they celebrate The Man of Steel himself: Superman! This issue features The Last Son of Krypton in timeless tales of truth and justice, featuring appearances by Lex Luthor and Brainiac! Plus: A meteor that”s headed straight for Earth!
Preview: Adventures of Superman #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
