Dr. Emil Hamilton seeks out Superman with some shocking news-not only has S.T.A.R. Labs discovered the location of Krypton, but as far as they can tell, the planet remains intact! Join ARROW showrunner Marc Guggenheim and superstar artist Joe Bennett as they take Superman on a journey that challenges everything he thought he knew about Krypton! DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Adventures of Superman #8
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.01.14 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With