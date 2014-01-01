Preview: All-Star Western #26

and 01.01.14 5 years ago

Trapped in modern times, Jonah Hex sets out to find the money he left buried around the southwest. But a chance encounter with John Constantine sets the Civil War vet on a collision course with the occult.

