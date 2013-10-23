Preview: Arrow #12

#Arrow #DC Comics
10.23.13

After the shocking events of the season one finale, Oliver reflects on the regrets of his past…and his course of action for the future. Plus, when a pilot gets in deep with the wrong kind of people, the Starling City vigilante becomes an unlikely ally in the fight to save his family. DIGITAL FIRST!

