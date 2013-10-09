Preview: Batman #24

#DC Comics #Batman
and 10.09.13 5 years ago

Zero Year Part Four! In this amazing, double-sized issue, Batman is on the trail of the Red Hood Gang and their mysterious leader, secret origins are revealed, and a major surprise will change the course of Zero Year and Batman”s life!

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
Batman Danny Miki DC COMICS Greg Capullo GUILLEM MARCH Scott Snyder zero year

