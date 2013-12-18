Preview: Batman ’66 #6

#DC Comics
and 12.18.13 5 years ago

Guest writer Tom Peyer unleashes the Bookworm on the Dynamic Duo! At first, it appears that he”s only made a public display of stealing a giant, worthless check. But it”s actually a front for a more nefarious plot to uncover all of Batman”s secrets! And then get ready for Olga, Queen of the Cossacks. DIGITAL FIRST!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSBatman 66 Tom PeyerDC COMICSjeff parkerjonathan caseLaura AllredMichael Allredty templeton

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP