Guest writer Tom Peyer unleashes the Bookworm on the Dynamic Duo! At first, it appears that he”s only made a public display of stealing a giant, worthless check. But it”s actually a front for a more nefarious plot to uncover all of Batman”s secrets! And then get ready for Olga, Queen of the Cossacks. DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman ’66 #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
