Preview: Batman and Two-Face #24

#DC Comics #Batman
and 10.16.13 5 years ago

“The Big Burn” part one of five! Two-Face”s first epic in The New 52 sees Batman unraveling the mysterious connections between Harvey Dent”s life and the origin of Carrie Kelley!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman And TwoFaceDC COMICSmick graypatrick gleasonpeter j. tomasitwoface

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP