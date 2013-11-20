As Two-Face continues his rampage through Gotham City, more light is shed on his past. Who is Carrie Kelley and how can her mysterious connection to Harvey Dent help Batman?
Preview: Batman and Two-Face #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.20.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
