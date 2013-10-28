Preview: Batman and Two-Face #25

#DC Comics
and 10.28.13 5 years ago

As Two-Face continues his rampage through Gotham City, more light is shed on his past. Who is Carrie Kelley and how can her mysterious connection to Harvey Dent help Batman?

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSBatman And TwoFaceBrian BollandDC COMICSmick graypatrick gleasonpeter j. tomasi

