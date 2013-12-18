It”s double trouble as Batman investigates Harvey Dent”s past to try to find him in the present-but is he ready to face the dark truth behind Two-Face”s origin?
Preview: Batman and Two-Face #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
