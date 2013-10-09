Mayor Sharp is furious when low-level criminals are ordered out of his new Arkham City facility. But Councilman Groves has a plan to send them all packing. Meanwhile, Batman gets an unexpected new ally in his quest to uncover The Bookbinder: Catwoman! DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman: Arkham Unhinged #19
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.09.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With