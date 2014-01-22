In “Justice League Beyond, ”Brainiac returns to a world more reliant on computers than ever before! Meanwhile in “Batman Beyond,” Terry joins forces with an unlikely ally in his fight against a deadly new foe! DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman Beyond Universe #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.22.14 5 years ago
