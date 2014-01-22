Preview: Batman Beyond Universe #6

#DC Comics
and 01.22.14 5 years ago

In “Justice League Beyond, ”Brainiac returns to a world more reliant on computers than ever before! Meanwhile in “Batman Beyond,” Terry joins forces with an unlikely ally in his fight against a deadly new foe! DIGITAL FIRST!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSbatman beyond universechristos gageDC COMICSIban Coellokyle higginsThony Silas

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP