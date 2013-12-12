Preview: Batman Black and White #4

#DC Comics #Batman
12.12.13

The latest issue of the new BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE miniseries serves up new tales of the Dark Knight from the creative talents of Nathan Edmondson and Kenneth Rocafort, Dustin Nguyen, Michael Allred and Lee Allred, David Macho and Ruben Pellejero and Sean “Cheeks” Galloway!

