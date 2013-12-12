The latest issue of the new BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE miniseries serves up new tales of the Dark Knight from the creative talents of Nathan Edmondson and Kenneth Rocafort, Dustin Nguyen, Michael Allred and Lee Allred, David Macho and Ruben Pellejero and Sean “Cheeks” Galloway!
Preview: Batman Black and White #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.12.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With