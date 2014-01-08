The Dark Knight”s adventures continue in this latest issue of BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE, featuring stories by superstar teams including Ivan Brandon and Paolo Rivera, Keith Giffen and Javier Pulido, Blair Butler and Chris Weston, Len Wein and Victor Ibanez, and Jimmy Palmiotti and Andrew Robinson!
Preview: Batman: Black and White #5
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.09.14 5 years ago
