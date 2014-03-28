Don”t dare miss the start of the Bat-story so big it”s going to take every week of the month to tell! A massive cast of Gotham City”s best (and worst) examines the relationship between Batman, his allies and his city. In this debut issue, Commissioner James Gordon is caught on the wrong side of the law! (via comiXology)
Preview: Batman Eternal #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 03.28.14 4 years ago
