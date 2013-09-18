It”s the biggest audition of Clayface”s life as he attempts to impress the Secret Society and join their ranks. Desperate to prove himself more than a monster, Clayface sets a scheme into motion that quickly unravels! Will he make his mark-or dig his own grave? (via USA Today)
Preview: Batman: The Dark Knight: Clayface #23.3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.18.13 5 years ago
