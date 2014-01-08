Batman versus Superman! Trapped by the Toymaster and Mongul, our heroes turn on each other! Who will save Batman and Superman if they can”t save themselves? This epic issue is presented in a special sideways format!
Preview: Batman/Superman #7
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.09.14 5 years ago
