Who is John Constantine? Lost and confused now that he”s sold himself out to the Cold Flame, John becomes vulnerable to attack by Spellbinder! What secrets will be revealed when John is forced to travel though his own mind?
Preview: Constantine #9
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.12.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Constantine#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With