Preview: Damian: Son of Batman #1

#DC Comics
and 10.30.13 5 years ago

Damian Wayne, the son of Batman, has adopted the cape and cowl as his own…but what horrific events set this troubled hero on the path of his dark destiny? It”s a possible future that may never be in this epic miniseries written and drawn by one of Damian”s co-creators, Andy Kubert!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSAndy KubertDamian Son of Batmandamian wayneDC COMICSRobinTony S Daniel

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP