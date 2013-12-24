Preview: Damian: Son of Batman #3

#DC Comics
12.24.13

Damian Wayne has been bruised and beaten to a pulp…but nothing before will compare to his latest confrontation with the horde of villains in this issue. When pitted against Professor Pyg, DC villain”s month darling Jakanapes and other baddies, how will Damian survive-especially when he finds a certain clown waiting for him at the finish line?

