With the fate of the earth in the balance, it”s the final showdown between the DC heroes and the Masters of the Universe! Plus, Teela and John Constantine travel to a dark realm to rescue Superman and find the secret of reversing the enchantment that holds Earth”s champions under its spell.
Preview: DC Universe Vs. The Masters of the Universe #9
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.05.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
