Last issue”s major new addition to Earth 2 tests his new powers against the Parademon hordes!
Preview: Earth 2 #21
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 03.04.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With