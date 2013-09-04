As a member of Darkseid”s inner circle, Desaad is the Apokoliptian god of fear and pain. And since being stranded on Earth because of the events of EARTH 2 #1, Desaad has looked for a way home. He has the means, in the form of Boom Tube technology, but could not power it…until now!
Preview: Earth 2: Desaad #15.1
