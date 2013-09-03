The first universe-wide event of The New 52 begins as FOREVER EVIL launches! The Justice League is DEAD! And the villains shall INHERIT the Earth! An epic tale of the world”s greatest super-villains starts here!
Preview: Forever Evil #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.03.13 5 years ago
