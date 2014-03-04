Via USA Today The final fate of Nightwing! The most unlikely of allies have set the Crime Syndicate in their sights – and they”re playing for keeps while the life of a hero hangs in the balance! Plus, the identity of the mysterious man in the hood is finally revealed!
Preview: Forever Evil #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 03.04.14 4 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
