As the freed villaIns from Blackgate and Arkham continue to wage war, an all-new, all-deadly Dynamic Duo hits the streets of Gotham City! It”s Bane and the Talon known as Cobb as you”ve never seen them before!
Preview: Forever Evil: Arkham War #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.09.14 5 years ago
