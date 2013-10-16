The Rogues call no man boss, but a new evil threat might not leave them much choice! Will they fall in line, or refuse and risk certain death? The answer will tear the Rogues apart!
Preview: Forever Evil: Rogues Rebellion #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.16.13 5 years ago
