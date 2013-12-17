Preview: Forever Evil: Rogues Rebellion #3

#DC Comics
and 12.17.13 5 years ago

The Rogues continue their flight from the ruthless Crime Syndicate, who have put a bounty on their heads. But en route back to Central City, Mirror Master”s powers malfunction, and they land in the middle of the events of ARKHAM WAR with pretty much every Bat-villain around going after the bounty!

TAGSAndre Coelhobrian buccellatoDC COMICSDECLAN SHALVEYforever evilForever Evil Rogues RebellionJORDIE BELLAIREscott hepburn

