A BATMAN: ZERO YEAR tie-in! He”s just returned from the island and must try to find his place in the world! Now, Oliver Queen becomes Green Arrow for the first time as he battles Killer Moth in Gotham City!
Preview: Green Arrow #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.11.13 5 years ago
