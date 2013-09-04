Get set for the twisted origin of Count Vertigo! Why is the Count in Vancouver on the hunt for Green Arrow, and what could have happened to make him such a sadistic adversary?
Preview: Green Arrow: Count Vertigo #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.04.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With