“LIGHTS OUT” part one! Relic arrives on Oa as this massive story kicks off! Can the different Lantern Corps come together to stop this powerful enemy? Lights Out will see Lanterns die, others change allegiances-and nothing will be the same ever again! Trust us: We MEAN IT!
Preview: Green Lantern #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.06.13 5 years ago
