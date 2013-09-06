Preview: Green Lantern #24

#DC Comics
and 09.06.13 5 years ago

“LIGHTS OUT” part one! Relic arrives on Oa as this massive story kicks off! Can the different Lantern Corps come together to stop this powerful enemy? Lights Out will see Lanterns die, others change allegiances-and nothing will be the same ever again! Trust us: We MEAN IT!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSbilly tanDC COMICSGREEN LANTERNLights Ooutrelicrobert venditti

