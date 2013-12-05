Still in disarray after the events of “LIGHTS OUT,” Hal and Kilowog struggle to enforce the Corps” new directive against Star Sapphire Nol-Anj! Having revealed a command of the Violet light unlike any the Corps has encountered before, Hal makes an earth-shaking decision. Is his win-at-all-costs attitude exactly the kind of leadership the Corps needs, or is he walking them into their next trap?
Preview: Green Lantern #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.05.13 5 years ago
