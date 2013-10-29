Don”t miss the stunning conclusion of “Lights Out!” Can Relic be defeated? Who lives? Who dies? The new status quo for the Lanterns is revealed here!
Preview: Green Lantern Annual #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.29.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With