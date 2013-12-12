Preview: Green Lantern Corps #26

#DC Comics
and 12.12.13 5 years ago

It”s Lantern vs. Lantern as John Stewart battles Hal Jordan for the leadership of the Corps! For months, John Stewart has let his anger build as Hal Jordan sent Guy Gardner into the Red Lanterns and declared war against other corps across the spectrum. After the devastating events of “LIGHTS OUT,” John is determined to rebuild the Corps as he sees fit-even if it means taking down his oldest friend!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSBernard ChangDC COMICSgreen lantern corpsrobert vendittivan jensen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP