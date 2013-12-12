It”s Lantern vs. Lantern as John Stewart battles Hal Jordan for the leadership of the Corps! For months, John Stewart has let his anger build as Hal Jordan sent Guy Gardner into the Red Lanterns and declared war against other corps across the spectrum. After the devastating events of “LIGHTS OUT,” John is determined to rebuild the Corps as he sees fit-even if it means taking down his oldest friend!
Preview: Green Lantern Corps #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.12.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With