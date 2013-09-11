Deep in space, an unstoppable force is committing genocide on a galaxy-wide scale, and only the strongest will survive! Be warned, because nothing can prepare you for an all-new Warworld under the absolute rule of the tyrant called Mongul!
Preview: Green Lantern: Mongul #23.2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.11.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With