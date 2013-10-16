Preview: Green Lantern: New Guardians #24

#DC Comics
and 10.16.13 5 years ago

“LIGHTS OUT” part three! Enter The White Lantern! Pushed to the limit by Relic”s assault, the loyalties of Hal, Kyle and the others are tested!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSAndrew Hennessybrad walkerDC COMICSgreen lantern new guardiansjustin jordanrafael albuquerque

