After the stunning end of “Lights Out,” where is Kyle Rayner?! Or…WHEN is Kyle Rayner? And more important, WHY is Kyle Rayner? Answers to all these questions and more as the series rockets off to the outer limits of the DC Universe!
Preview: Green Lantern: New Guardians #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.20.13 5 years ago
