The planet of Exuro is a paradise-but at a terrible cost: They”re literally stealing from their own futures! When the Exurans cross the line and bring the wrath of the cosmos down on themselves, it”s up to Kyle Rayner to resolve the conflict…but what exactly do the New Guardians want him to see about the difficult choice he”ll have to make?
Preview: Green Lantern: New Guardians #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
