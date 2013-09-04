Who is Relic, and why must he kill every being in the universe who might wield the light of the emotional spectrum? Relic”s power could be the most formidable force the Lanterns have ever seen!
Preview: Green Lantern: Relic #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.04.13
