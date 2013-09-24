Years ago, Sinestro used his Green Lantern ring to utterly dominate his home planet of Korugar, all in the name of “protecting” his people. It”s the mistake that turned his name into a curse, and brought down the greatest Green Lantern of them all…but one never-before-seen moment from those dark days holds the key to his future!
Preview: Green Lantern: Sinestro #23.4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.24.13 5 years ago
