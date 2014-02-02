Preview: Green Lantern/Red Lanterns #28

Don”t miss this amazing flip-issue with two covers at a special price of just $2.99! This DOUBLE ISSUE contains both GREEN LANTERN #28 and RED LANTERNS #28! With dozens of sectors in open rebellion against the Green Lantern Corps, Hal Jordan is faced with a crisis in the sector most important to him: 2814, home of Earth…as well as Ysmault, home of the Red Lanterns. Hal made a dangerous bargain with Guy Gardner, and now it”s time to pay up! Plus: Guy and the Red Lanterns take over policing Sector 2814! And you”ll want to keep reading RED LANTERNS next month to see what happens to their newest member: SUPERGIRL!