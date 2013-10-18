(Via The Hollywood Reporter. A “Forever Evil” tie-in! THE JUSTICE LEAGUE IS DEAD! But who”s at the top of the food chain now? And what does BLACK ADAM have to say about it?
Preview: Justice League #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.18.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With